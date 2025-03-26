Beloved National Park Service Worker And His Wife Dies After Tree Limb Causes Fiery Car Wreck

A beloved National Park Service worker and his wife have sadly died in a bit of misfortune. They ended up hitting a tree limb that caused them to spiral out of control. From there, their vehicle struck another tree and exploded in flames.

Sadly, neither one of the couple could be saved. 62-year-old Troy Hagwood worked for the National Park Service. He and his wife Cheryl were traveling on Blue Ridge Parkway in Nelson County, Virginia when the accident occurred. The incident happened on March 23.

According to a news release from the agency, "The preliminary investigation indicates Hagwood was traveling northbound when his vehicle struck a tree limb, left the roadway, and then struck a large roadside tree and caught on fire. The Parkway was closed for a short time while local crews worked to extinguish the fire. Along with National Park Service Law Enforcement Rangers, responding agencies included Augusta County Sheriff's Department, Wintergreen Fire Rescue and EMS, Nelson County and fire crews from George Washington and Jefferson National Forest."

National Park Service Member Dies

The vehicle struck a tree and burst into flames. By the time that authorities arrived, both were dead. The wreckage ended up closing part of the Parkway. Troy had worked for the National Park Service for 16 years and was a beloved member. Co-worker Nate Shaw paid tribute to the couple on Facebook. He remembered Troy fondly, describing him as a "modern-day Mountain Man."

He said that he was "a gentle giant who you dared not cross."

"I will never hear 'mountain man' and not think of him," Shaw wrote. "I only had the pleasure of briefly meeting his love Cheryl Martin Hagwood but I know she put a sparkle in his eyes and they were inseparable."

He added, "He's the type of guy you're just drawn to. A true character with charisma to spare. No matter what was going on you could always count on that smile eventually shining through with some whimsical story about the adventures he would find."

It's a sad time for the National Park Service as well as the family and friends of the victims.