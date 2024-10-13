Yosemite National Park Operator Fires Back After Public Letter Accuses It Of Mismanagement

There's drama brewing in the background at Yosemite National Park. The operator for the park is firing back after a "open letter to the public" circulated on social media sites like Reddit.

The letter accused the Yosemite operator of mismanagement. They alleged that the operator also ignored structural issues and didn't properly manage or treat its staff well. Yosemite concessionaire Aramark Destinations is the operator for much of the park's operations. They control food, lodging, and transportation.

"A concerned employee of Yosemite Hospitality" claims to have written the letter to inform the public. The letter alleges that mismanagement put the park's various tourists in danger. The letter pointed to a number of buildings in various states of disrepair.

"Several buildings, including visitor lodging, are in serious disrepair. Reports of deteriorating structures, such as roofs in need of repair, present an immediate danger to guests and staff. Without proper maintenance, there is a risk of injuries and/or fatalities," the open letter reads.

Now, the operator is speaking out. Aramark says that it is aware of the issues at the park. The operator also aid that its in the process of fixing the issues.

Yosemite Drama

"We have partnered with the NPS to renovate and restore the 97-year-old Ahwahnee Hotel while keeping it open to visitors," Aramark said. "As announced by the NPS in September, the 159-year-old Wawona Hotel will close for a comprehensive condition assessment that will inform future restoration efforts for the historic structure."

The Yosemite operator also addressed allegations about staffing. The letter claimed the operator hadn't paid staffs in weeks and also didn't properly feed them. This is something that they denied.

"We always prioritize the wellbeing of park staff. All employees receive timely compensation and are well-nourished," Aramark said. "With a 35-year history of excellence in serving national parks, we take great pride in connecting guests with the outdoors and are committed to delivering a positive experience for park visitors and staff."

It also added that it will "continue to work closely with the National Park Service to enhance both visitor and employee experiences." We'll see what comes from the allegations.