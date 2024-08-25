Punk Rock Frontman Allegedly Terrorized Tourists At Yosemite National Park, Threatened Pregnant Waitress

Authorities have arrested a punk rock frontman after he allegedly began terrorizing tourists and others at Yosemite National Park. At one point, he allegedly threatened a pregnant waitress.

Local police arrested Anthony Mehlhaff, the frontman for Los Angeles-based Cancer Christ. He reportedly began terrorizing locals at a restaurant in the Buck Meadows area of Mariposa County, according to authorities. The Los Angeles Times reports he threatened a pregnant woman at the restaurant. He told her the "spirits led me to you."

He also allegedly said, "Your baby belongs to me, what time is your break because I will be waiting for you." The punk rock frontman then allegedly stole several drinks, assaulted an employee, and fled into Yosemite National Park. What happened in Yosemite sounds like a movie. He crashed his car at Fish Camp, gave his shirt to a witness, and declared, "You'll want to keep this, I'm going to be famous." He then stole a bike and went to Yosemite's Tenaya Lodge. While there, he threatened workers with a knife, stealing several items.

Punk Rock Frontman Terrorizes Yosemite

Already missing a shirt, the punk rock frontman also shed his pants down to his underwear. He threatened customers to leave and allegedly assaulted the manager, stealing his car. Driving through Yosemite, Mehlthaff began to terrorize a Tesla on the road. He drove extremely close to it and rammed the car from behind.

That's when police finally got involved. The punk rock frontman got into a high speed chase with deputies that ended with him crashing the car in Oakhurst. Authorities then took him to a local hospital where he assaulted a deputy. Authorities then took him to jail on a $100,000 bail.

They charged him with a list of felonies including vehicle theft, kidnapping, first-degree burglary and robbery, reckless driving, and vandalism. To add an ironic twist to the whole tale, he recorded a message to his phone telling law enforcement and mental health specialists to "f-k off."

According to reports, Cancer Christ mixes both Christian and satanic imagery. "Spreading the gospel through their unique brand of Reptilian Power Violence, Saint Anthony and The Snake People have been sent down from Heaven on a holy mission to make all politicians, pedophiles, and police officers suffer slowly," the band's now private website read.