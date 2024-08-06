Two Hikers Are Missing In Yosemite National Park

Two hikers were reported missing in Yosemite National Park in California, on Saturday, but were found Monday.

According to USA Today, the two hikers set out on Saturday around 10 AM. Park officials have identified the missing hikers as Ana Rodarte and Miguel Delgado. The pair reportedly left from Bridalveil Creek Campground. The day hike was, according to officials, "possibly toward Ostrander Lake." The hikers were expected to return after a few hours but never made it back.

In efforts to help identify the missing hikers, the following information was shared to the public by park officials on Saturday:

Rodarte is a 40 year-old, hispanic woman, with brown hair and eyes. She was wearing green pants, a blue cap, and a grey windbreaker jacket on the morning of her hike. She stands 5'7" and weighs 198 pounds. On the contrary, Delgado is 6'1" and weighs 160 pounds. He is a 63-year-old Hispanic man, with black hair and brown eyes. Delgado was wearing an orange t-shirt, backpack, tan pants, and a brown jacket the day of the hike.

Two Hikers Found at Yosemite National Park on Saturday

Search efforts concluded Monday with jubilee as the hikers were found alive. The two-day search effort required rangers and park personnel to cover all the walking trails in the area. According to Fox News, the search effort included 65 ground searchers, 4 dog teams and one aircraft.

California Highway Patrol helicopters assisted throughout the search. Likewise, on Sunday evening, an aircraft from the California Emergency Services performed an infrared search.

Making the search difficult was the geography related to the Bridalveil Creek Campground - where the hikers left from. According to the National Park Services website, the campground sits at 7200 feet. Moreover, the site is surrounded by a thick forest of red fir and lodgepole pine trees. Notably, the NPS website warns that no services are available on the numerous hiking trails located along Glacier Point Road, which sits near the campsite.

Regardless of the thick forest and elevation, search efforts were successful on Monday. Nevertheless, this weekend's incident is a good reminder to park visitors that precautions must be taken before setting off on a hike. With stories of heat-related rescues in Arizona and now missing hikers in California, rescue efforts have been aplenty in recent weeks.