Father, Who Took Kids Camping To Yosemite, Finds Heartfelt Note On Car: "Means A Great Deal To Me"

A father recently took his kids camping at Yosemite National Park at the Lower Pines Campground. Afterward, he found a really thoughtful note someone left on his car.

The father took to the Yosemite Reddit page to express how much it meant to him. He wrote, "To the man who left this thoughtful note on my windshield at Lower Pines Campground this weekend, I extend my heartfelt gratitude; your acknowledgment of my efforts to be a good father means a great deal to me."

The note writer said he observed the father and kids at the Yosemite campground and appreciated how good of a father he was. Read the note below:

"Bro,

I camped in the spot behind you last night. Let me just say, you are killing it as a dad. First off, I watched your wife guide you in as you backed up your trailer and nailed it on the first try without any yelling. Then your kids unloaded from the truck and were mild-mannered and well behaved. You told stories around the campfire and I had the pleasure of listening to the sounds of giggles and laughter.

From one dad to another, you are killing it. Keep it up.

P.S. Whatever you cooked for dinner smelled delicious!"

Yosemite Redditors React

One Yosemite Redditor said that the post made them cry. They felt just as as emotional. They wrote, "This made me cry. I love that you are getting your 'flowers.' My dad sucked, I'm so glad you are one of the good ones."

One person agreed, "This made me cry too. It's so hard to be a human. Let alone a parent. Getting a good job sticker every now and then really means a lot these days."

Another also wrote, "I'm a big bearded guy and I would cry if I got this note. More people like this, please."

One Redditor explained how comments can affect a person's day.

"I complimented a guy's glasses at work (I'm also a guy, and btw they were really cool glasses, I wasn't just being nice) and now he keeps trying to tell me where he got his glasses and how I should get some. But I'm just having to be polite because I already have glasses and I'm not in the market. I finally had to tell him I'm not going to buy them lmao I just like them on him.

Made me feel like that's the first compliment he's had in years because he can't stop talking about it. Also I mainly liked the glasses because I think he's cute but he really thinks it's just the glasses haha jokes on him that cute ba—-rd."