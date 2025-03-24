Yankees Icon's 14-Year-Old Son, Who Loved To Fish And Hunt, Dies After Falling Ill On Vacation

A father has lost his son, and the hunting community has lost a brother. New York Yankees icon Brett Gardner's son Miller Gardner has died.

The 14-year-old was on vacation with his family in Costa Rica when he fell ill. Several family members also contracted the illness, but sadly, Miller didn't recover from it. The Yankees icon announced the devastating news.

"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st." the family said in a statement.

The Yankees icon revealed that his son loved hunting and fishing. They wrote, "Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."

Yankees Icon's Son Dies

They continued, "We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss. Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief."

The Yankees icon had two sons with Miller being the youngest. Following the devastating news, the New York Yankees mourned the loss.

"Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner," the Yankees said in a statement on Sunday. "Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller."

Meanwhile, Aaron Boone, who managed Gardner for four seasons, also shared a heartfelt tribute to the family.

"We're heartbroken," Boone said Sunday at Steinbrenner Field. "We talk about being family all the time and even though Brett's been gone for a few years, that doesn't stop. A lot of people in there [in the clubhouse] that know that family intimately. It's a very tough day and very tough news. As best we can, we'll be praying for the Gardner family and, where we can, offering support. That's kind of the unimaginable that unfortunately that's where we are with it. Very sad. Very tough."