Wyoming Puts A Stop To Luxury Condos Being Built In Grand Teton National Park

Wyoming lawmakers have finally decided on a course of action for the patch of land in Grand Teton National Park. They have decided to put a stop to the luxury condos being built there.

Luxury Condos In Grand Teton National Park

The Daily Mail shares that "The 'Kelly' parcel had been the subject of negotiations for years." It was one of the last remaining areas established before the national park was founded in 1929. While conservationists hoped to hold onto the land, others hoped to profit from it. With incredible views of the Teton Range, state lawmakers wanted to sell the land at an auction. Many thought it would be the perfect land for a luxury home developer. However, Wyoming state lawmakers opted for conservation over profit. With the help of the Grand Teton National Park Foundation, who raised "one-third of the $100 million needed," they secured the land and saved it from turning into luxury condos.

With the funds from the nonprofit and the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, the 'Kelly' parcel was saved. Now, the Daily Mail shares that the money will be used to help support education across the state. Additionally, this land was essential to wildlife as it acted as a wildlife migration corridor. Lawmakers decided to save the land " if the federal government eased restrictions for development." Those restrictions included oil and gas drilling on other federal lands.

The Correct Choice Was Made

Seeing as Grand Teton National Park is one of the most popular national parks, I think the lawmakers made the right choice. Not to mention, it was the right choice for local wildlife. After all, they would have been horribly affected if their homes were turned into luxury condos. Daily Mail shares words from the President of the Grand Teton National Park Foundation. She shared that " saving the land is important to preserve the wildlife habitat, saying that developing luxury real estate condos would have disrupted animal migration in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem - which is one of Earth's few remaining temperate ecosystems." Seems like the state officials made the right choice.