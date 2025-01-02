Whether you are an avid camper or just starting out, you want to ensure that you have the best experience possible. The first thing you need to think about is location, location, location. Trust me, it really does matter. Some places offer much better camping spots than others. To help you narrow things down, I am going to share with you the best states for camping. These five states offer some of the most beautiful and best camping in the United States, so let's dive into it.

Best States For Camping

While each of the 50 states offers its own unique positives and negatives, there are some states that stand out among the rest. According to data collected from Tifton the following are considered the best states for camping.

California

Washington

Texas

Florida

New York

If you are surprised, that makes two of us. When I saw this list there were some states on it that truly surprised me. Let's explore what makes these states so great for enjoying the great outdoors.

California

California is no stranger to top spot on the list of best states for camping. With such diverse topography, this state offers various climates and landscapes. That means that if boasts year-round camping depending on the region you travel too. Additionally, California is home to many state parks and campsites. The variety and beautiful natural landscapes keeps people returning year after year. Some of the most popular campsites in the state are listed below.

Yosemite National Park

Diamond Valley Lake

El Dorado Hills

Joshua Tree National Park

Washington

This state ranked high among all of the categories of a survey to assess the best states for camping. It scored well in the access, quality, affordability, and safety categories. Which are all important for a quality camping trip. Additionally, this state is also teeming with national and state parks, as well as incredible scenic opportunities. Some of the most popular campsites here include Deception Pass State Park and Moran State Park.

Texas

They say everything is bigger in Texas and I guess that applies to the camping as well. The sheer size of this state lends itself to various camping opportunities. It has the second-most amount of campsites out of all the states. Some of the most popular campsites in the sate are Colorado Bend State Park, Dinosaur Valley State Park, and Guadalupe River State Park.

Florida

I don't know why but when I think of Florida, I do not think of camping. However, that did not stop it from also ranking highly in all categories on Lawn Love's survey. It ranked among the top five for most state and national parks. As well as most campgrounds and most attractions. With plenty of scenery and places to stay it is no wonder that this is one of the best states for camping. Some of the most popular campsites in Florida are Myakka River State Park, Fort De Soto Campground, and Anastasia State Park.

New York

Turns out New York has more to it than just Times Square. Apparently, it is also one of the best states for camping. Like many other states on this list, it has one of the highest numbers of campsites and attractions, making it a favorite among campers. This state has it all, from water features to mountains, to incredible campgrounds. Some of the most popular camping destinations in New York are Woodstock, Watkins Glen State Park, Adirondack State Park, and Catskill State Park.

Which state would you choose for your camping adventure?