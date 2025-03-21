Wyoming Man Busted For Deer He Illegally Killed 26 Years Ago

It's likely that one Wyoming hunter thought he got away with illegally killing a deer. But fast forward nearly three decades, and he got busted for the crime.

A former Wyoming man moved to Alabama, dodging a bench warrant issued 24 years ago. He was wanted in the 26-year-old slaying of a deer. Fast forward, and 53-year-old Kenny Craig ended up behind bars for the decades old warrant. In 1998, a game warden cited Craig for killing a deer without a license. He had shot and killed a five-by-five mule deer buck in Wyoming Deer Hunt Area

It's not that he didn't have a tag. He had a general deer tag but the area was a draw tag-only area. Draw tags must be won through a lottery system for specific areas. I know bureaucracy at its finest. You would think that after all this time that the hunter would have got away with the crime.

Hunter Fined For Illegally Killing Deer

But Craig ended up entering a no-contest plea and paying $410 in fines and $1,000 in restitution for the deer. He's also suspended from hunting or fishing for three years.