22 People Charged With 1,200 Violations In Massive Deer Smuggling Bust

Texas game wardens have arrested 22 people, charging them with more than 1,200 violations in a massive deer smuggling bust. They've been accused of illegally smuggling whitetail for the black market. According to officials, this was a massive smuggling operation. It included 10 breeding facilities as well as 10 release sites and also one deer management pen. Among the charges, officials accused the suspects of poaching the animals and transporting potentially infected deer across states.

"These individuals and ranches operated with impunity. Repeatedly violating established laws designed to protect Texas' natural resources. And safeguard the state's wildlife against disease transmission," said Col. Ronald VanderRoest, Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) law enforcement director. "Systematic abuse of the regulatory framework governing the deer breeding industry will not be tolerated. As we focus on our mission of conservation law enforcement." Deer Smuggling Operation There is breeding in Texas that's legal. Often, breeders will breed the animals for hunting ranches in the state. However, these operations are heavily regulated to avoid diseases such as CWD (chronic wasting disease). The smuggling operation followed no such regulations.

"Without close monitoring, illegal movement of captive deer increases the risk of introducing CWD to areas it is not known to exist, potentially leading to widespread outbreaks which will impact more than just the health of Texas deer," the authorities said in a statement via a press release . So far, authorities haven't released the names of the individuals accused of the smuggling endeavor.

"I am incredibly proud of the dedication and diligence Texas Game Wardens devoted to this case," said Col. Ronald VanderRoest, TPWD law enforcement director. "An operation of this size and scope did not develop overnight and the widespread violations may have continued unchecked, posing an even greater threat to Texas' deer populations and the integrity of the deer breeding industry, if not for their hard work." A traffic stop busted open the entire smuggling operation after a game warden found the game without paperwork. They're facing 500 Class C charges, 700 Class B charges, 22 Class A charges, and also state felonies.