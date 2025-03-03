Louisiana Deer Hunter Proposes To Girlfriend Then Kills Deer Seconds Later

Well this is certainly a story they will tell their children. While many people dream of luxurious or romantic proposals, they are not for everyone. Instead of a heart made out of roses and champagne toasts, this man tried a different approach. This Louisiana deer hunter proposes to his girlfriend in the middle of the woods while on a hunt. Then, he kills a deer seconds later. Watch the insane footage here.

Deer Hunter Proposes To Girlfriend Then Kills Deer Seconds Later

Colton Adams set the camera up, hopeful to capture his then girlfriend's reaction to getting proposed to. However, I doubt he ever imagined that he would capture all that he did. The pair were standing in what is known as deer lane, when the Adams got down on one knee. After some heart felt words he popped the biggest question of his life. To which his girlfriend responded with a resounding yes.

From there, Adams slips the ring on his new fiancée's finger. In the background, you can see as a doe emerges from the forest. At first, Adams is too invested in the romantic moment to notice. However, his hunter's instincts kick in and he spots the doe in the distance. After this deer hunter proposes he quietly lets go of his woman. Then, he takes his aim. In a single shot, he kills the deer seconds later.

While some women may have been saddened at the loss of life, Adams's woman was not. She shared his excitement and even high-fived him for his kill. It seems that he found the perfect woman for him.

The Internet Reacts

The internet was over the moon for this couple. Furthermore, they were seriously impressed that this Louisiana deer hunter proposes to his girlfriend and then kills a deer seconds later. Here were some of the top comments under his post.

"I'm so ready for y'all to push out a baby and snag a deer in the next video. Congrats!"

"That might actually be the happiest moment in his existence, and I don't think anything will come close to it."

"That is the most bada** thing i have ever seen."

"I have been alive for 20 years this is single handedly the greatest thing my eyes have ever seen congrats i promise you will never have a cooler story to tell than this."

"Bro is already providing."