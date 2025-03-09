Wisconsin Farmer Lands Jail Time, Banned From Hunting After Killing 150 Deer In two years

A Wisconsin farmer is in serious trouble after getting caught for killing over 150 deer over the course of two years. He committed his slayings from 2020 to 2021.

Now, he's been sentenced to four months in jail as well as three years of probation. He's also banned from hunting and fishing for 42 years. The farmer is facing $27,416 in fines.

Investigators caught wind of Dominick R. Stanek's kills when his neighbors alerted the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources about his activities, according to Meat Eater. Although he had an agricultural damage permit to kill deer, the farmer's kills didn't adhere to those regulations. Initially, investigators slapped him with four citations in 2019 over killing a deer.

They urged him to work with hunters to legally reduce the herd on his property. However, he instead closed his property instead to hunters. After that, neighbors reported gunshots on his property. From Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021, the Wisconsin farmer racked up 27 citations. Richland County District Attorney Jennifer Harper said Stanek's "primary method of take was to shoot deer with the hopes they would run off and later die in the woods and not in the fields."

Wisconsin Farmer Found Guilty