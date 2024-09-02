Would You Live In A Colorado 'Flintstones' Inspired House? Take Look Inside

If you have ever seen the Flintstones and thought you'd like to live in Fred and Wilma's house, you are in luck. A $989,000 property in Colorado named "The Rock House" looks like it was taken right out of the cartoon. While this Colorado Flintstones-inspired house may not be for everyone, it definitely has a unique charm.

Colorado Flintstones House: A One Of A Kind Home

The NY Post shares that this Colorado Flintstones house was built in 2000. It is "nestled around a 45-foot high section of 'one of Colorado's beloved 200 million-year-old red rocks'." Thayer Group Realty listed the house and shared stunning photos of the unique home.

The home has been dubbed "The Rock House" for its rock-like appearance. Even the current owners of the home recognize the home's unique curb appeal. Karen, one of the owners of the home, told the NY Post,

Please enable Javascript to view this content

"It doesn't really look like a house, from the outside - it looks like a jail."

In fact, the home was featured on HGTV's "Ugliest House in America." While you may wonder why someone would purchase a home that made it onto a show called 'Ugliest House in America," the bizarre Colorado Flintstones house does have its special charm.

Inside This Unique Home

It offers 2,432 square feet of living space spread out across four floors. The NY Post shares details of the interior of the room. "There's a mudroom, two bedrooms-a walk-in-closet equipped guest suite and the upstairs primary suite with an electric fireplace - two bathrooms, a wine fridge-equipped kitchen, a den, an office, laundry, and sweeping views of the surrounding landscape throughout."

While it may have spongy floors and questionable architecture, this house definitely has its own aesthetic. It also has a wide array of outdoor amenities. Including two decks and a "large top-floor balcony with a screened-in porch that also serves as a 'yoga/fitness/greenhouse'."

Even with all of the incredible amenities and modern touches, an architect told the current homeowners that based on the home's engineering, they should "be glad it's still standing upright." While they may not be living in an actual cave, this Colorado Flintstones house should definitely come with a warning label.