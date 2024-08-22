Aggressive Moose Shuts Down Colorado Trail After Charging At Hikers

Many hikers would love to come across wildlife while in the outdoors. But you should be careful what you wish for. Aggressive moose recently shut down a trail in Colorado after charging at several hikers.
While they appear noble and friendly, moose can be just as dangerous as bears and other wildlife. Don't let their looks fool you. An aggressive moose can easily kill you. This is why officials shut down part of the East of Aspen Trail near North Star Nature Preserve. This response comes after several incidents with the creature.
Officials may also close The Beach as well if the situation calls for it. For now, there's a voluntary closure at North Star. Authorities learned that two female moose and their calves frequently visit the area. To protect both the public as well as the animals, they opted to close the trails. This comes after hikers reported incidents with the animals. They said one of the cows charged at people on the trail.
Moose Shut Down Trails
These incidents forced their hand. Additionally, rangers have upped their security over the area. Pitkin County Open Space and Trails rangers started patrolling the areas, looking for signs of the animal.
"Respecting the closure is crucial for everyone's safety. We don't want harm to come to anyone, including the moose," said Ranger Supervisor Rick Norman. Additionally, rangers have partnered with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to handle the incidents.
While moose may seem majestic, they can quickly become startled. This is especially true if the animal is with their young. Additionally, the presence of other animals can spook the creature as well. In particular, dogs can escalate the situation and anger the animals. Officials advise against brining your dogs to the area. But if you do bring a dog, you should keep them on a leash.
Likewise, officials urge you to pay attention to your surroundings. Take this incident with a hunter earlier this year. They encountered a mother and her calves while out turkey hunting. Things quickly could have ended deadly for the hunter. Only their quick wits allowed them to survive.