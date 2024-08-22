Aggressive Moose Shuts Down Colorado Trail After Charging At Hikers

Many hikers would love to come across wildlife while in the outdoors. But you should be careful what you wish for. Aggressive moose recently shut down a trail in Colorado after charging at several hikers.

While they appear noble and friendly, moose can be just as dangerous as bears and other wildlife. Don't let their looks fool you. An aggressive moose can easily kill you. This is why officials shut down part of the East of Aspen Trail near North Star Nature Preserve. This response comes after several incidents with the creature.

Officials may also close The Beach as well if the situation calls for it. For now, there's a voluntary closure at North Star. Authorities learned that two female moose and their calves frequently visit the area. To protect both the public as well as the animals, they opted to close the trails. This comes after hikers reported incidents with the animals. They said one of the cows charged at people on the trail.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Moose Shut Down Trails