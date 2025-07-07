Woman, Who Travels The World Full Time, Reveals The Downside Of Constantly Being On The Go

A woman, who has been traveling the world full time for the past four months, is weighing on her experience. It turns out that it's not all rainbows and sunshine. Traveling the world full time can have its downsides as well.

21-year-old Talia Schreiber committed to traveling the world full time after falling in love with travel as a teen. Earlier this year, she left her home in California with just one bag. The woman revealed that she's moved around ever since. Speaking with the Daily Mail, she opened up about the downsides. For one, she has to be very frugal since she doesn't have a steady source of income. She's traveling the world on a budget.

As such, she has to stay where she can, whether that means hostels or sleeping at the airport.

"I travel super budget-friendly - hitchhiking, camping, staying in hostels, and volunteering," she explained. "I also collaborate with brands and hostels to cut costs. But I've slept on beaches, in airport corners, on stranger's floors."

She said that it can be difficult to constantly say goodbye to people as well and never have a consistent routine. Also being a woman and traveling the world can be a bit dangerous too. "Travel has shown me over and over that 99 percent of people are kind and willing to help if you give them the chance," she explained.

Traveling The World

Traveling the world has taught her to be much more confident. "Being assertive is never rude - it's a form of safety," she added. "If something feels off, leave. No explanation needed. Trust your instincts, even if they don't make sense."

She's been to 31 countries so far, typically staying for about a week. Traveling the world is exhausting work.

"I feel like I've lived 71 different lives in the last four months. It's incredible and exhausting," she joked. "Eventually I want to slow down and find a home base somewhere that feels right. But I honestly love this style of travel - it's cheap and spontaneous. I've met the best people who have given me faith in humanity. The trade-off is Incredible. I've made the deepest friendships, lived out my wildest bucket-list dreams, and grown more than I ever could've staying still."

She continued, "I've learned to love and trust myself , ask for help, and create a life for myself that feels intentional and meaningful. I figure I can always settle later - but now is for exploring."