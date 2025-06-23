You Will Never Believe How Many People Are Expected To Travel This 4th Of July Weekend

Holidays are always heavy traffic days. Whether you're driving to visit the family or just planning a getaway, you can expect more traffic on the road and in the air. That seems especially true for this upcoming Independence Day. If you have plans to travel this 4th of July weekend, you may want to tune in. While you could have been expecting traffic, I guarantee you won't believe just how many people are expected to travel this 4th of July weekend.

Massive Amounts Of People Expected To Travel This 4th Of July Weekend

Forget storm chasers, what about crowd chasers? If you want to see a large crowd, then make the bold decision to travel this coming 4th of July weekend. The NY Post shares the anticipated numbers of travelers, and honestly, it is just mind-blowing. AAA Newsroom shares this staggering prediction. "AAA projects 72.2 million people will travel at least 50 miles or more from home over the Independence Day holiday period from Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6."

If that number doesn't shock you, perhaps knowing that it is "an increase of 1.7 million travelers compared to last year and 7 million more than in 2019," will show you just how many people will be out and about. Unfortunately, for those who dislike crowds, your method of transportation will not make a significant difference.

Experts expect massive crowds on both the roads and in the skies. AAA shared their expectations for each type of travel. They shared, "AAA projects 61.6 million people will travel by car, a 2.2% increase over last year, and the highest volume on record." As previously stated, air travel is also expected to experience a significant increase. AAA shares that they expect "5.84 million travelers will fly to their destinations; that's 8% of all Independence Day travelers." Similarly, travel by car has also seen a significant increase. Specifically, a "1.4% increase over the previous record set last Independence Day week of 5.76 million air travelers."

Where Are These People Going, And Why?

With all of this travel going on during the 4th of July weekend, something good must be happening, right? You would be correct! While many people travel to see their families, the NY Post shared the main reasons for this massive increase in travel.

So, what has given people the travel bug? The three main motivators are beaches, cruises, and fireworks. I mean, can you blame them? Everyone loves fireworks, that is a 4th of July staple! Not to mention that summer is the perfect time for a cruise and visiting the beach. Many people already get the 4th of July off and a couple of days surrounding it, so why not spend it wisely?

If you want to know where people are flocking to for these three things, we now know that, too! For domestic travel, the NY Post shares that the three top destinations are Orlando (FL), Seattle (WA), and New York (NY). Naturally, states like Florida and Hawaii are in high demand for their stunning beaches. However, states like New York are renowned for their impressive fireworks displays. Similarly, Seattle hosts a plethora of events for the holiday.

Additionally, for international travel, specific destinations also emerged as top choices. The international destinations with the most anticipated US travel for the 4th of July weekend are Vancouver (Canada), Rome (Italy), and Paris (France). While some may think it odd to celebrate our country's independent in a different country, many take the holiday as an opportunity....well to take a holiday! Those three destinations are all stunning and offer a plethora of activities, so I can see why they are high on the list!

Are you planning to travel this 4th of July weekend? I can tell you that after seeing these numbers, I think I will stay home!