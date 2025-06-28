Budget Traveler Tries Cheap Hotel That Ends Up Being More Like 'A Dog Shelter' Than A Hostel

When traveling, everyone tries to save where they can. Between plane tickets and expensive hotels, vacations and traveling can break the bank. However, one budget traveler tried to save her wallet by trying out a cheap hotel. While it may have saved her money, I am fairly confident that Fiona Strack will just opt to pay the money next time after this interesting experience.

Budget Traveler Tries Cheap Hotel And Claims It Was Like 'A Dog Shelter'

I suppose if something only costs seven dollars a night, then how much can you really expect from it? Fiona Strack is a self-proclaimed solo traveler and digital nomad. With over 10,000 followers on her Instagram, she shares the truth behind solo backpacking, the good, the bad, and the ugly. Now, she is sharing the truth behind why some spots are cheaper than others.

She shared a video on her social with the text overlay, "When you budget backpacked a little too hard." The video then shows the budget traveler inside of her cheap hotel...if you could even call it that. Her caption accurately depicts what the experience was more like. She wrote, "still not sure if it was a hostel, a dog shelter, or a prison ?? but hey, 6? a night and I had wifi, electricity, a fan and a clean towel??." I would have to agree.

The video shows the inside workings of where she stayed. The "rooms" do look exactly like kennels at a dog shelter. They are tiny little cubicles built into the wall that have just enough room for you to lie down. Then your "door" is this metal grate-looking contraption that locks. She also shows herself showering in what looks to be a prison, low-grade bathroom. The whole experience looks, well, like it only costs a few dollars a night. So if being budget-friendly is top of your list and you don't mind omitting some comforts, then this place could be for you. However, if you like some normal amenities and little breathing room, I would recommend not staying here.

The Internet Reacts

Naturally, people were shocked at the conditions that this budget traveler was willing to endure for the chance to stay at a cheap hotel. Here are some of the comments left under the video.

"I'm pretty sure it's a redecorated dog shelter."

"May this never ever find me."

"What in the pet adoption center is going on here?"