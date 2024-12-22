Woman Stand Between Coyote And Her 2-Year-Old Son, Suffering Bite To The Leg In The Process

No one stands between a mother and her kid. A Massachusetts mom recently sacrificed her body to save her 2-year-old from a coyote. She ended up getting bit on the leg by the animal in the process. The coyote attacked the two outside of their home while they were playing.

Georgianna Orseno said that the coyote attacked them in the middle of the day. She said the predator locked down on her leg, but she managed to escape by pushing it off and kicking it against a nearby tree. Still, the attack left her with bites and scratches on her legs.

"This is the worst of the bites, on my ankle here. It's bleeding through. My pants are all ripped here from the other bite," she told WCBV. "I think it was going for him and luckily I was in between. I think it got mad because I was shaking it off and then it latched on really deep and I had to keep kicking the tree to get it to let go."

Coyote Attack Mom

Since she got bit by a wild coyote, she unfortunately had to undergo a series of rabies shots as a precaution. She's also taking antibiotics to avoid precautions as well. But overall, the mother is just thankful that she could stand between the coyote and her toddler. She said that it could have been a lot worse.

"It could have been a lot worse. I mean, for it being so small and just how much it latched onto my leg, I know it could have just latched right onto my son and just dragged him wherever it wanted to go. I'm just glad that I was in between them," she said.

Her neighbors reacted to the middle of the day. Cynthia Karam, a nearby resident, said, "He was weird. I've seen other coyotes crossing the street, [but] this one was kind of off. It's so scary. We have a little dog and we have three kids that are always outside when the weather is nice."

Another neighbor said it didn't appear that the coyote was scared. They observed the animal walking away without fear. Animal Control is attempting to locate the predator.