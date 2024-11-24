Animal Control Kills Man's Beloved Dog After Mistaking It For A Coyote

It's safe to say that mistakes were made. An animal control agent accidentally shot and killed a man's beloved dog after mistaking it for a coyote in a sad case of mistaken identity.

The animal's owner is angry and fed up after the accidental slaying. On Tuesday, police responded to a call of a coyote in someone's backyard, according to Timothy Labrie, chief of police in Northbridge, Massachusetts. An animal control agent arrived and searched the surrounding woods. That's when he came across a dog that he thought was a coyote.

The officer immediately pulled his weapon and shot and killed the animal. After further examination, the officer determined that it was actually a dog that had a flea collar. The animal's owner, Kirk Rumford, was understandably angry. The husky, named Odin, was less than a year old. Rumford didn't understand why the officer immediately resorted to violence.

Dog Mistaken For Coyote

He also doesn't understand how the officer mistook his dog for a coyote.

"My dog would have been the most gorgeous coyote ever, on steroids," Rumford said. "It's huge compared to that. Look at pictures of what a coyote looks like in Massachusetts and my dog. My dog was beautiful. He looked like a wolf if anything, and there are no wolves in Massachusetts."

Rumford remembered Odin as loveable and a knucklehead who played with other dogs. But Labrie said that it was a honest mistake. He said the department won't discipline the officer.