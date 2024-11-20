Elderly Owner Mauled To Death By Dog That Then Attacked Two Cops

In a tragic bit of news, a dog fatally attacked and mauled its elderly owner. It then turned its attention to and attacked to responding police officers.

74-year-old Jeriline Brady McGinnis died after her pit-bull mix attacked her in her Boston home. Her horrified husband tried to save her, getting mauled in the process as well.

According to Boston 25 News, police walked into the house of horrors, discovering the carnage left by the dog. First responders took McGinnis to the hospital where she later died.

"She got attacked some way and they ripped her arm," her friend Jean McGuire, 93, told CBS News. Upon arriving at the home, the animal attacked two police officers. One of the cops eventually shot the beast three times to get it to stop. Animal control then took it and three other dogs away.

Owner Killed By Dog

Police Deputy Superintendent Paul McLaughlin said "officers made the decision to discharge and put the dog down."

A neighborhood resident also described the scene, "I heard two shots, and I saw that the dog was down. About a minute or so later, less than that, I heard a third shot. It was terrible."

McGuire opened up about her friend, saying, "She's a wonderful person. A very generous, a very loving person. Loved animals. I've lost my sister."

It's not the first time that violence has impacted McGuire and McGinnis' lives. In 2022, someone stabbed McGuire while she walking her dog. McGinnis stood by and supported her through this terrible tragedy. At the time, she said, "What did he want? Dog walkers don´t carry money. We carry poop bags and ID. That's all he's going to get. Unless he felt the urge to just beat up somebody who's defenseless."

McGuire lost a good friend, and McGinnis's death comes as a complete shock to the woman. It's sad to know the animal that she took in and raised ended up attacking and killing her in such a grisly manner. Dogs seem cute and cuddly, but owners should remember that they're also animals at the end of the day.