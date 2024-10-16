5-Year-Old In Coma Fighting For Her Life After Getting Mauled By Dog

A 5-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being attacked by a dog. The animal ended up mauling the young girl after it wandered into her family's backyard in Independence, Mo.

Sadly, doctors believe that she may have suffered permanent brain damage. Right now, she's in a coma fighting for her life. Authorities are investigating exactly what happened. Detective Jack Taylor says that they may pursue criminal charges against the owner.

The 5-year-old is currently in critical condition. The incident happened on October 8. She experienced severe lacerations from the attack.

The police report said, "Today, 10/08/2024 shortly after 10:00am, IPD Officers along with Fire and medical crews were dispatched to a residence in the 19000 Blk of E. RD Mize Rd in reference to a dog attack. Upon arrival, officers located the child and an adult outside the residence. The child appeared to have severe lacerations from the bite. Medical aid was given at the scene and the child was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. Initial indications are that an unrestrained dog entered the fenced backyard of the residence where the child and adult were. The dog has since been taken into custody. Detectives from IPD and personnel from Health and Animal Services are investigating the incident."

5-Year-Old In Coma Due Dog Mauling

According to the detective, animal services ended up detaining the dog following the attack. They have since euthanized the animal due to the severity of the mauling.

In a GoFundMe, the family also explained that the 5-year-old was playing in the backyard. That's when a dog entered the area and attacked her.

It said, "Recently, our employee Thomas' 5-year-old child, Aletha, was attacked by a neighbor's dog while playing in her backyard. Aletha suffered devastating injuries, including a skull fracture, a broken collarbone and a broken rib. Aletha is a medially induced coma and is fighting for her life in intensive care. Because of the loss of blood and oxygen, doctors fear Aletha may have suffered permanent brain damage."