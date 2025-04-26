Woman Spends $8K To Transform Herself Into A Cat, Instantly Regrets It

A woman spent a whopping amount of money trying to transform herself into a cat. But she instantly regretted it after experiencing side effects from the procedure.

TikToker Jolene Dawson spent $8,000 on plastic surgery. She wanted to flare her nostrils and accentuate her cheeks. Basically, she wanted the heightened features of a cat. But things didn't go according to plan. The TikToker began to experience nasty side effects. Dawson said that her body began to reject the filler in her face. One procedure left her in severe pain. She ended up trying to remove the filaments herself. The outcome left her with scars on he face.

"This was always intended to be a publicity stunt and I stuck with reversible options because I knew I wouldn't want to look like a cat forever," Dawson said on What's The Jam of transforming into a cat. "However, I could have never predicted my body's reaction to these treatments and the way it has changed the composition of my lower face."

Becoming A Cat

She saw it as a publicity stunt, saying she "never identified as a cat."

"I'll be honest with you," she said, "and I don't want to admit this, but I was just doing this for attention." But she got more than she wished for while trying to chase viral fame. Her procedures left her with too many side effects. It also left her with severe acid reflux due the filler in her face. "I thought I could push it a little further."

Dawson ultimately abandoned her goal of becoming a cat. She had her filler and implants removed. The TikToker said that she's hopefully on the road to recovery. However, she questions her own sanity on wanting to become a cat. As such, she hired a therapist. She's trying to work on her "need for validation in the form of public attention."