Turns out you can have too much fun on a plane. One woman became rowdy after having one too many cocktails and proceeded to dance her way down the aisle. Eventually, the woman was removed from the flight after busting a move that put her and her fellow passengers at risk.

Woman Removed From Flight After Busting A Move Down The Aisle

Back in July, a woman aboard a Qantas flight from Sydney to Queenstown decided to make the aisle of the plane her own personal runway. Or I suppose I should say dance way? 50-year-old Sheree Young may have had one too many pre-flight beverages before takeoff. The NY Post claims that the New Zealand woman was clearly intoxicated and "ignored crewmember instructions." Not only was she ignoring instructions, but she was also swearing at staff members and causing a scene.

However, what truly prompted the pilot to turn the flight around was when this woman began busting a move down the aisle. It was after this moment that the pilot decided to return the flight to the gate and call security. Soon after returning to the gate, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) came to remove the intoxicated woman from the aircraft.

Unfortunatley for the officers, Ms. Young did not want to go down without a fight. The Post shares that "when they confronted Yong, she was reportedly argumentative and non-compliant." Despite her best efforts, police eventually succeeded in removing her from the plane. Once the woman was removed from the flight, it took off once more as scheduled.

What Was Her Punishment?

So what was her crime for being intoxicated and busting a move down the aisle? Well, Young had to appear in court after being charged with "failing to heed crewmember safety instructions." Although that does not sound like such a hefty sentence, it can carry a maximum fine of "over $10,500." Additionally, she was charged with "obstruction and resisting a Commonwealth official, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison if the person is found guilty." Some people may find these charges a bit extreme for an in-flight jig; however, the pilot disagreed.

Similarly, the AFP Detective Acting Inspector Trevor Robinson claimed that this woman's behavior was a "huge flight risk". Not only did it risk her safety as well as her fellow passengers, but it also caused a major inconvenience by delaying the flight.