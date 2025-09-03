For many people, dogs are more than just pets — they are members of the family. That deep-rooted connection only makes their loss that much harder to stomach. However, one woman thought she found a way to ease the ache in her chest. After losing her German shorthaired pointer, Scout, she decided to adopt the brother of her late dog. Then she was shocked and moved by a highly touching moment that they shared.

Woman Moved By Touching Moment After Adopting Brother Of Her Late Dog

Sometimes, things work out perfectly. While Lori Watson was devastated over the loss of her beloved dog Scout, fate had just the thing to cheer her up. What are the odds that just after two years of Scout's passing, his brother Ringo would need a home? Watson wasted no time in making her decision; she would help the brother of her late dog, and hopefully, he would help ease the ache that never entirely left her chest.

A video shared on Watson's TikTok captures the touching moment that Ringo did something unexpected, reminding Watson so much of Scout that it shocked her. The clip is captioned:

"My dog passed away unexpectedly 2 years ago, and now I have the chance to adopt his brother from the same litter. In the car ride home, he puts his head on my shoulder, just like his brother used to."

The video then captures the adorable footage of both Scout and Ringo placing their heads gently on Watson's shoulder in exactly the same way.

The Internet Reacts

While the act may seem unconnected and straightforward to non-pet owners, dog lovers across the world chimed in with comments. Many people appreciated that Watson shared the touching moment. Additionally, many felt that her decision to adopt the brother of her late dog was the right thing to do, and that Scout was speaking through his brother, Ringo, in that moment. Some of those comments are found below.

"His brother let him know how to take care of you."

"I'm not crying, YOU'RE CRYING ?????."

"No better sign that you did the right thing."

"Sent to you by his brother ???."

"Your late boy was waiting with him while you were coming to get him and told him that it'd make you feel better. ?"