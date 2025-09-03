Hiker Tumbles Down Mountain While Trying To Save Her Dog

A hiker took a tumble down a mountain while trying to attempt to save her dog. The terrifying incident happened in British Columbia, Canada at Tricouni Peak.

Hiker Margaux Cohen fell down the mountain while trying to save her poor pooch from falling 60 feet. She had been hiking with two friends when they came across a wall blocking their path on the mountain.

When Cohen's dog slipped on the wall, it started sliding down. Cohen told local news outlet Squamish Chief she instinctively tried to grab his harness. But her dog ended up pulling her down with him. She fell more than 60 feet and broke her leg.

Saving Her Dog

"It wasn't a straight fall. I tumbled down like, four times. So I probably fell 20 feet, and then hit my face on rocks, and then fell again and again and again," she told Squamish Chief. She immediately screamed for help after landing. Her dog also survived with just an injured paw. "My dog was like, sitting next to me, just wagging his tail, like nothing happened, like he just had the time of his life."

It took more than two hours for search and rescue to reach her. Her face was swollen, her leg was in severe pain. The hiker ended up needing two surgeries on her leg.

"The last 8 days have been very tough. Lot of tears, anxiety, and a few meltdowns. Being stuck in a bed is not fun and i cant wait to be back in my apartment," she confessed. It was a difficult time for the hiker, but she saved her dog and that is what matters.

Her friend ended up starting a GoFundMe for her. She wrote, "Margaux is one of the most kindhearted, adventurous, and resilient people I know. She has always been there to support others, and now she needs our help. Any donation, no matter the size, will make a huge difference for her and her furry best friend."