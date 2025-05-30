Woman Lucky To Be Alive After Being Attacked By Brown Bear While Walking Her Dog

A woman is very lucky to be alive after being attacked by a brown bear while walking her dog. Even so, she's currently in critical condition from her injuries.

The terrifying incident happened in Slovenia on May 27. The woman had been walking her dog through a wooded area when they encountered the brown bear. Bears are common in the area, according to according to local authorities.

"There are several hunters in the field at the same time, who are responsible for possibly deterring bears from points where contact with humans could occur," officials wrote. "If it is necessary to increase the number of hunters in the field, we will do so."

The attack comes after Slovenian officials already approved the killing of 206 brown bears. It comes as an attempt to cull the species in the country. That being said, a brown bear is typically regulated in Europe and protected by severe restrictions.

Brown Bear Attack

"Since the state has included bears on the list of protected animals with the Hunting Act, hunters without explicit instructions or permits from the competent ministry do not have any authority to take active action, so they can only observe and monitor the possible movement of bears," ?kofljica authorities said in the statement.

The news comes after another bear attack — this time in Florida. A bear attacked and killed 89-year-old Robert Markel and his dog.

"We are investigating this as a suspected fatal wildlife attack involving a bear," Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson George Reynaud said. "Preliminary information indicates the incident resulted in the death of a man and a dog. We do know it was a bear attack. We don't know if it was the same bear or multiple bears. I do want to make clear that these two incidents seem to have occurred some time apart."

At the time, he warned about public safety with bears.

"The bear involved may still be in the area," Reynaud warned. "As our officers continue to secure the perimeter, out of an abundance of caution, we urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant and avoid the area. Public safety is paramount for us, so we will have officers staged in that area and in that perimeter to ensure public safety at this time. We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Markel."