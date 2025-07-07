Woman Found Dead After Failing To Return To Cruise Ship In Alaska

Authorities have sadly found the body of a missing woman after she failed to return to a cruise ship docked in Alaska. The woman died while venturing away from her cruise for a hike near Juneau.

It was here that authorities found her body, nestled along Gold Ridge, after she didn't return to the cruise. State troopers partnered with both the Juneau Mountain Rescue and the Alaska Army National Guard to search for the missing woman. Ultimately, a National Guard helicopter found the woman's body in a remote area.

Search and rescue managed to retrieve the remains of Marites Buenafe. They have notified her family and will transport the remains to the medical examiner for an autopsy. Buenafe had gone on a solo hike while on a family vacation. The cruise ship had been docked in Alaska. Sadly, she never returned to the vessel.

Woman Dies After Leaving Cruise Ship

Her worried family then alerted Norwegian Cruise Line workers that she was missing. The ship company confirmed the death. "An active search is ongoing, and we are providing assistance to local authorities as appropriate. Our CARE team is providing support to the guest's family, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time," one spokesperson said.

Following her disappearance, search and rescue teams searched on foot and in the air via drones and helicopters. Their search and rescue was dampened by the weather in the area, making visibility from the air difficult.

Sadly, the terrain can prove to be deadly for those not aware. Dense woods and cliffs along with weather can quickly make the situation turned dangerous. Likewise, the doctor sadly failed to bring along a hiking partner. Officials generally insist on avoiding solo hikes.

"Backcountry travel in Alaska, even close to town, can present serious challenges," Alaska State Troopers said in a statement. "We urge anyone venturing into these areas to hike with a partner, carry communication gear, and leave a detailed plan with someone."

Following the disappearance, the cruise ship continued along without the doctor. Sadly, her vacation turned to a tragedy. At this time, we're unsure what caused her death.