Cruise Ship Passenger Blown Into The Water After Strong Winds Causes Boat To Detach From Pier

A cruise ship passenger certainly didn't have a good time after getting blown into the water. They were injured after taking a tumble and falling into the water below.

Strong winds knocked the passenger off the Norwegian Cruise ship. But the poor passenger wasn't the only victim of the weather. Strong winds also caused the cruise ship to pull away from the pier as well. The passenger had been disembarking the Norwegian Epic docked in Catania, Sicily. That's when they had their mishap.

"On duty crew members were able to immediately assist the guest from the water and see that they were evaluated by the medical team. It was determined that they sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for further examination and treatment," Norwegian Cruise Line wrote in a statement obtained by People.

Cruise Ship Mishap

Wind gusts were blowing at a high of 45 miles per hour.. Tyler Roys, Senior Meteorologist with AccuWeather, weighed on the strong wind in the area. He said that wind like that wasn't common for this time of the year."Gusts like this are not usual as we move into the summer months but are more common during the winter season," he said in an email.

Following the mishap, the cruise ship halted its disembarkation until "the ship was able to safely dock again." The cruise ship spokesperson added that they value the safety of their guests.

"During this interruption, our crew were actively attending to our guests until they were able to re-embark the ship," the spokesperson added. "As always the safety of our guests and crew is our top priority."

However, it's far from the only cruise ship blunder to happen. When it comes to cruise ships, these sort of things happen from time to time. Typically, however, it's passengers getting left behind. Every year you'll read about a passenger failing to make it back to the ship in time and being stranded. But this time, it wasn't passenger error. Strong winds made things unsafe, and one passenger sadly paid the price. Hopefully, they got a discount.