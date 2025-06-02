The Surprising Amount Of Money It Costs A Couple To Live Full Time On A Cruise Ship

Have you ever just wanted to sail around on a cruise ship and live your life going from port to port? Well, fortunately, you can like this couple did. But you better have a pretty big pocketbook.

Because let me tell you, it's not cheap! Wyoming couple Paul and Lynn Montoya left their bed and breakfast and decided to live full-time on a cruise ship after realizing they weren't seizing life.

"We realized we hadn't seen the world, running a business like we did in Wyoming,"Paul told Cowboy State Daily. "We never had time to do much travel. We actually went to Europe for the first time in our lives last year, and we're in our 60s now, so we'd really like to explore the world."

The two sold their home and bought room and board on the Villa Vie ship Odyssey. The cruise ship is going on a three and a half year journey around the globe. Doesn't that just sound like the best? Well, it costs about $80,000 a year for each of those years. You'll get to see 147 countries, 425 ports, and 100 tropical islands if you have the cash though. So there's that!

Cruise Ship Price

A cabin on the ship costs $129,000 with a $2,999 monthly maintenance fee. That breaks down to $45,000 annually. So two people easily rack up $3,999 or $57,000 a year. Yikes! Leave me on land. But still, somehow, the couple find the cruise ship to be affordable.

"That's one of the things the Odyssey really does is they're trying to program this for affordable living," Lynn told Cowboy State Daily. "They are also aiming at a lot of people who are digital nomads. They've actually taken a section of the ship and created a business center. And, as we're talking on right now, we have high-speed internet, because naturally we can't get cell service out here in the middle of the ocean. So, they've actually put in a complete system using Starlink internet."

They compared the price to living in California or New York. I guess that makes sense. You probably get about as much space on a cruise ship

"If you're living in California or New York or something that, I don't think you could even live in a rented apartment for that nowadays," she said. "For them, this is probably an easy decision. For us, this is the same lifestyle we had in Laramie, but we're getting to see the world."