Cruise Ship Passengers Dismayed To Learn Ship's Captain Died Mid-Way Through Almost Month-Long Voyage

A cruise ship captain set sail into the great beyond. It's probably news that you don't want to hear if you're a passenger on a month-long voyage. The captain passed away after suffering a medical emergency.

The cruise ship captain's passing came quite suddenly. Michele Bartolomei was at the helm of the Princess Cruises' the Diamond Princess when he passed suddenly on May 19. The vessel was in the middle of a 19-day Southern Islands Explorer voyage. Stops included visits to Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

The ship was in Taiwan when passengers learned their cruise ship captain had died.

Cruise Ship Captain Dies

"It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Captain Michele Bartolomei, who died on-board Diamond Princess earlier of a sudden medical emergency," it said. "Our hearts are with Captain Bartolomei's family during this incredibly difficult time."

Bartolomei had more than 30 years with the cruise ship company. He was a "respected leader with decades of service at sea." So his passing came as quite the blow to those that he worked with.

"Captain with Princess Cruises, working for this great company since August 1995, just over 25 years," his profile on LinkedIn reads. Fortunately, a cruise ship plans for situations like this. They had a backup captain ready to take over the voyage after the tragedy.

Captain Salvatore Macera took the helm of the ship after his predecessor's passing.

"Please be assured that our commitment to your safety and the smooth operation of this voyage remains our utmost priority," Princess continued in the letter. "Our highly experienced and professional bridge team is fully capable and will ensure the remainder of our journey continues as planned."

Still, it's not the best news to hear while you are on a voyage. But ultimately, our hearts go out to his family and friends.

"Heartbreaking news. I am so sorry for his family and also for the staff and crew members on that ship," one person wrote on TikTok.

"Thoughts to his family. I worked with his wife on princess back in the day. So very tragic for this family," another added.