Grandfather Killed In Brawl Like Something Out Of "Wild West" On Cruise Ship, Suspect In Custody

A grandfather has sadly died in a brawl that's been described as something out of the "Wild West." The brawl happened on a cruise ship last weekend.

The cruise ship had been a stag do cruise headed from Britain to Europe. 60-year-old grandfather and former stuntman James Messham died in a brawl on board the MSC Virtuosa. The fight occurred just two hours after the cruise ship left the dock. At this time, we're not sure how many people were involved in the fight. But the suspect believed to have killed the grandfather is in custody.

Authorities arrested a 57-year-old man for murder. Following the passing of the grandfather, several family members and friends spoke out about his tragic passing. Friend Joby Carter said, "We always got along with him. He was a proper gent, salt of the earth. We used to travel Carter's Steam Fair. He approached us because he had a wall of death and wanted to travel with us."

Grandfather Dies

He added, "He was such a trier and did really well in the haulage business as well."

Meanwhile, another friend added, "My deepest sympathy on your loss, he was a proper old school showman, condolences to the rest of the family. Rip."

Another wrote, "He will be missed by everyone. When he travelled with us with the wall some years ago in Ireland, your dad and all your family were very helpful and great people to be around. He was a great showman and friend to all."

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of death for the grandfather and the events leading up to it. More information will be available later.

Detective Chief Insp Matt Gillooly, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary's senior investigating officer, said, "We want to reassure you that this appears to be an isolated incident onboard and we want to thank the crew for their cooperation and assistance with our enquiries."

Meanwhile, a spokesman for MSC Virtuosa said, "Following an incident on board our ship, the relevant authorities were contacted, and we are co-operating fully with their investigations. We are providing full support to those impacted."