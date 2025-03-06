Grandfather Plunges More Than 650 Feet To His Death In Hang Gliding Accident

A grandfather has sadly plummeted to his death after falling more than 650 feet in a hang gliding accident. The tragic incident happened in Brazil earlier this week.

It wasn't 52-year-old Ricardo Stecanella's first rodeo. But it ended up being his last. The grandfather went hang gliding near Serra de Rocinha in Timbé do Sul, Santa Catarina, on Sunday. Sadly, the grandfather only remained in the air for about 20 seconds. From there, he tried to take a right turn, causing the wings to collapse on themselves.

Stecanella then plunged 656 feet to the ground below. As you can imagine, the resulting damage proved to be fatal. The grandfather ended up suffering multiple injuries. First responders found him in a wooded area nearby. From there, they airlifted him to safety, but he later died from his injuries at a near by hospital.

Hang Gliding Accident

Brazillian authorities are investigating the accident. They've recovered portions of the hang glider and planned to analyze them to see what caused the accident. Stecanella's wife Adriana Cavalheiro remembered him fondly in a touching social media post. She wrote, "You, even up there, will always be my flying partner."

Following his passing, the Timbé do Sul Hang Gliding Club remembered him fondly as well. They said that the group is struggling to deal with his loss.

"It is difficult to find words to express our feelings at this moment of sadness and pain," the club said. "We extend our solidarity to his family and friends. We hope that we all find support in the legacy that Ricardo left us, in the hugs and words that will help us move forward. Ricardo, fly to eternity."

It's a difficult time for all of those that knew the grandfather. He's survived by several family members that are mourning the loss of the hang gliding adventurer. Hang gliding is a thrilling but dangerous sport. Although accidents don't always happen, when they do, they can prove to be deadly. You're gliding high above the air with very little to stop you from falling to the ground other than the hang glider itself.