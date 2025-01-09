Horrifying Moment A Child Plummets 40 Feet From Ski Lift

Honestly, this case has me a bit perplexed. I am genuinely curious how a child could fall 40 feet from a ski lift unbeknownst to the other passengers in her car. While I have only ridden a ski lift once or twice in my life, I recall being quite close to the person adjacent to me. Nevertheless, a witness on another ski lift captured the horrifying moment as the child plummets 40 feet from the ski lift.

Child Plummets 40 Feet From Ski Lift Into Snow

Video footage shows the poor young girl as she desperately clings to the ski lift chair. However, despite her best efforts her strength eventually gives out, causing her to fall to the forest below. The witness gasps as the child plummets 40 feet down. While it may seem uncomfortable, to have fallen atop pine trees, those trees likely saved her life.

The tree branches and soft snow beneath them helped to cushion her fall. Witnesses and slope staff worked together to retrieve the girl within minutes of her fall. Miraculously, she did not sustain any serious injuries. Regardless, she was rushed to the hospital for further evaluation.

Ski Lifts And Children Do Not Mix

The young child was not alone on the ski lift when she fell 40 feet. Instead, Daily Mail reported that there appeared to be three other people on the gondola with her at the same time. Somehow, they did not notice her fall off of the lift. Similarly, they did not see her while she was dangling there, hanging on for dear life.

Honestly, this part just baffles me. I can understand how a child may slip out. After all, she appears rather small. If someone is too small, the crossbar may not always fit snuggly against them, and they could easily slip out from under it. While ski lifts are designed to prevent adults from falling out, they are not always designed with children in mind.

However, what I do not understand is how no one in the gondola noticed. Furthermore, was she not screaming for help? I suppose we may never have the answers to those questions but luckily she is safe with no serious injuries. Hopefully this ski resort will install safety measures for children and/or remind parents to be aware before another child plummets 40 feet to the ground.