12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Striking A Tree While Skiing At New Hampshire Resort

A family is in mourning after a 12-year-old boy has died in a terrible skiing accident at a New Hampshire resort. The young boy died after striking a tree on the slopes.
12-year-old Jack Murray was skiing on the intermediate-level Bandit Trail on Cranmore Mountain in North Conway when the accident happened. According to The Conway Daily Sun, authorities found the boy unconscious and carried him down to the base of the mountain. They began performing CPR on him.
Sadly, he later passed away at Maine Health/Memorial Hospital.
"He was skiing on a trail that was well within his ability. He was wearing his helmet and safety gear," his father Paul Murray told WCVB. "Just kind of a one-in-a-million accident that, unfortunately, cut his life too short."
12-Year-Old Dies
The 12-year-old attended Chapman Middle School. He had a love for music. He's survived by his parents and younger brother Finley. His father continued, "Jack is the greatest child a parent could ask for and we are all better people for having known him."
"Despite his short life, he did more in twelve years than most do in a lifetime. He was an artist and musician who loved to draw, paint, build, invent, play trombone and drums in the Chapman Middle School Band," the obituary said. "Jack loved his family, friends, and neighbors (told them that regularly) and he knew how much he was loved back. Jack's absence will leave a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew him and the entire Weymouth community."
Meanwhile, Chapman Principal Jenny Dolan also mourned the 12-year-old in a letter to the school.
"He was a beloved member of Chapman and the greater Weymouth community, this is a devastating loss. Jack was a bright light for all that knew him," Dolan said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Jack's family and friends during this unthinkable loss. Chapman staff and the Weymouth Public Schools are here to support his family, friends, staff, and the community."
Meanwhile, the resort also released a statement as well.
"On behalf of Cranmore Mountain Resort, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," a spokesperson for the resort said in a statement to CBS Boston. 'The entire Cranmore family grieves this tragic loss.'