12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Striking A Tree While Skiing At New Hampshire Resort

A family is in mourning after a 12-year-old boy has died in a terrible skiing accident at a New Hampshire resort. The young boy died after striking a tree on the slopes.

12-year-old Jack Murray was skiing on the intermediate-level Bandit Trail on Cranmore Mountain in North Conway when the accident happened. According to The Conway Daily Sun, authorities found the boy unconscious and carried him down to the base of the mountain. They began performing CPR on him.

Sadly, he later passed away at Maine Health/Memorial Hospital.