Man Goes Skiing Down Mountain With Deer Carcass Strapped To His Back

A video has gone viral, which shows a man skiing down a mountain, with a deer strapped across his back.

According to Whiskey Riff, the video is several years old, and has enjoyed virality before. The story of how the whole incident came about is actually quite shocking. Professional skiers Karl Fostvedt and Wing Tai Barrymore were making their way down a mountain in Sun Vally, Idaho. The pair were with their friend Harlan when a herd of deer ran out in their way. The group did their best to avoid contact with any of the deer, but Harlan was unable to make it through unscathed. Unfortunately, Harlan instantly killed the deer he collided with.

Harlan's choice to ski down the slope with the deer on his back what quite the macho move. It made for an unbelievable video, and. captured the attention of many social media users. Moreover, Harlan's decision to ski with the deer on his back allowed the group to turn the deceased critter over to ski patrol at the bottom of the slope. Likewise, Harlan wanted to get the deer off of the mountain, as it was a hazard to any skiers following the group down.

Harlan shared his account of the accident to his Instagram in the days which followed the collision. Notably, Harlan mentioned that he was "feeling super lucky to ski away from it." The collision certainly could have been dangerous for Harlan. However fast the skier was moving, his force was enough to kill the deer he slammed into. Such a collision could have certainly done him more damage. Despite such circumstances, he reportedly only "quite sore" in the days that followed.

Notably, the deer was harvested and eaten is a stew at nearby Apples Bar & Grill.

With the new hear right around the corner, winter sports are in full swing. Hockey, basketball, skiing and snowboarding are all activities which are enjoyed by many Americans. And while accidents can happen in each, there is always risk involved when moving at fast speeds. For skiers and snowboarders alike, this video serves as a necessary reminder of the importance in staying focused on the slopes, and taking all precautions seriously in advance of a day on the powder.