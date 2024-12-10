In Battle of Deer Vs 5K Runner, Deer Scores Another Victory

It was a clash of the holidays the other day as Turkey Trot participates were run over by Santa's reindeer. Now I have yet another reason as to why I will not be partaking in any sort of running activity during my Thanksgiving holiday. In this clear case of deer vs runner it is clear that the deer emerged victorious.

Battle Of Deer Vs Runner

While I can admire those who decide to "earn" their Thanksgiving calories I can also admit that I have no desire to join in their festivities. The thought of having to pay to run multiple miles in cold weather just does not appeal to me. While I enjoy the fact that many Turkey Trots run for fundraisers that support good causes, I can also just donate my cash. Now, it appears as if I am not the only one who has an aversion to Turkey Trots. Local wildlife struck back and took down some of the trotters. Now who knows? Perhaps I am wrong and this herd of deer just wanted to join in on the festivities.

Or perhaps they saw a gaggle of people running and assumed there was something they should be running from. Regardless of the reason, the result was the same. In the case of deer vs runner, the runner will lose every time. A herd of deer shot through the people running. While some were able to avoid the deer hurtling themselves into the street, others were not so lucky. Those that simply adjusted their pace or moved out of the way were the most successful. However, those who opted to stand still got plowed down by the deer. In a video shared on social media, you can hear one of the woman yell who got struck. "Oh my God!" she screams as she tumbles to the ground.

I have no doubt that this case of deer vs runner has changed some of the participants minds about joining the trot next year. However, I am sure they all had one heck of a story to share over the dinner table that night.