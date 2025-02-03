Winter Glamping: 5 Best Places In The U.S. To Visit

While camping is great, we all love a good glamping experience. Glamping is a bit more luxurious and offers certain amenities that might get some otherwise non campers out into nature. However, most times people consider glamping, it is during the warmer months. Do not rule out glamping during the cooler weather just yet. Here are 5 of the best places in the U.S. for winter glamping.

Where To Go Winter Glamping In The U.S.

While I am sure the list of places to go winter glamping far exceeds this list, these are some of the best spots in the U.S. to do so. All of these places are a step up from traditional camping, but they are not so luxurious that they are cottages with full amenities. After all, we need you to still feel like you are camping. So without further ado, here are five places you should check out.

1. Under Canvas Grand Canyon AZ

As one of the largest US glamping enterprises it is no wonder that this destination made it onto the list of best winter glamping spots. Not only are their tents beautifully decorated, but they also offer an on-site restaurant that lets you sample seasonal winter ingredients. Cute decor and an on-site restaurant, sounds like my kind of camping.

2. Mendocino Grove CA

Travel Awaits shares this gem on their list of best places for winter glamping in the U.S. and it is easy to say why. Let's just say fireplace, warm showers, and Wi-Fi. Does it get better than that for some winter camping...I think not.

3. The Roost TN

Not only is this spot great for winter glamping but it is also great for privacy. As well as living out any treehouse dreams you may have had. Besides being nestled in a super cool tree house, you also get an outdoor pit. Not to mention an electric fireplace inside of your tent. You can be cozy and soak up the views.

4. Klarhet MN

Travel Awaits shares that this incredible destination has a "regenerative food forest, lakeside views, and eco-conscious domes." Winter glamping that is kind to the environment as well? Sounds like the best of both worlds to me.

5. Camp Long Creek MO

Last but not least on our list of best spots in the U.S. for winter glamping we have Camp Long Creek. It is "part of the Big Cedar Lodge" which is a " gold star resort that's well known around the state." Gold resort means great amenities so if you want a great glamping experience look no further than here.