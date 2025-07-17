Wildlife Center Rescues 6 Orphaned Bear Cubs And Shares Their Adorable New Lives Online

Is there anything cuter than a bear cub? I can't think of many things. Although most of the time, you never want to get too close to these adorable creatures. That is because Mama Bear is never too far away, and she doesn't typically take kindly to anyone approaching her babies. However, in this instance, humans needed to intervene. That is because a group of bear cubs had been orphaned. Luckily, a wildlife center stepped in and was able to rescue all six orphaned bear cubs. Now, we all get to watch how their lives unfold online.

Wildlife Center Rescues Orphaned Bear Cubs

People Magazine shared the exciting news that Gold County Wildlife Rescue in Auburn, California, took in the six orphaned bear cubs. Among the group were two sets of twins! The wildlife center admitted that each bear had been orphaned "due to some form of human interference." I suppose the silver lining there is that human interference was also the thing that saved them.

The center plans on keeping the cubs for 10-11 months, just long enough for them to gain strength before safely re-entering the wild. While the center admits they do not usually name the wild animals in their care, the black bear cubs are an exception. Due to their extended stay, the team needed to be able to identify and coordinate care for each cub. Therefore, they introduced the adorable new additions as such.

Rubicon and Tahoe, twin cubs from the South Lake Tahoe area

Lassen and Trinity, twin cubs from the Redding region

Shasta, a single cub from Shasta County

Rollins, a single cub rescued in Placer County

Adorable Updates

As these bears adjust to their new lives, the wildlife center continues to share updates and adorable videos of them online. One week ago, they shared the cutest photos of the bears adapting to their new life. The caption shared the following details.

"Each cub is around 5-6 months old and weighs just 12-17 lbs — but they'll be growing fast and eating a lot! Their stories vary: some lost their moms to vehicle collisions, others were orphaned due to negative human interactions. Without help, none of them would have survived."

The comments are showing that people love these cutie pies. Here are some of the comments left under the post.

"I'm sad to hear that they were orphaned due to human impact but thankful they are all in your care ?."

"????"