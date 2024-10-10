Wild Video Shows Alligator Attacking Vehicle In Hurricane Milton Floodwaters

Hurricane Milton has struck through Florida leaving behind a wave of devastation. But residents are quickly learning that strong winds aren't the only dangers. A wild video shows why you should be careful in the floodwaters after the storm.

A hungry and angry alligator popped out of the water and attacked a video. NBC2 News posted the wild video from Fort Myers on social media. A Florida resident was driving around in the flooded streets. They filmed from the point of view of their truck tires. That's when a very angry alligator suddenly pops out of the Hurricane Milton floodwaters like a horror movie villain.

The alligator tried to attack the truck. But the truck is obviously not a great prey. It's big and metallic, so the alligator doesn't stand a chance. Still, it freaked out the person filming the encounter. "That was a big f-king alligator that just bit our tire!" he yelled.

A North Fort Myers resident captured video of a gator appearing from the floodwaters during Hurricane Milton. pic.twitter.com/0kEKce17tU — NBC2 News (WBBH-TV) (@NBC2) October 10, 2024

Animal Expert Warns About Post Hurrican Milton

Of course, this goes to show you that you should listen to experts. An animal expert previously warned of the hidden dangers after Hurricane Milton goes through. The expert works with gators, and Florida has a lot of alligators.

He stated, "They just go in the water. Just like their wild counterparts, through the hurricane, these guys will be underwater." He said the reptiles can hold their breaths for up to six hours. This makes them hidden dangers amid all of that floodwater. He said, "That's what they do in inclement weather like that - just sit on the bottom and wait it out."

He stated, "There will be many displaced animals that people have to watch out for, including snakes on the ground."

He continues, "They can be easy to miss when they're among all of the fallen branches on the ground."

You really have to be careful out there.

"Make sure you're staying out of the floodwaters the best you can,"he said. "Obviously there's emergency situations, people are going to do what they got to do, but if you can try, stay out,