Wild Turkey Aggressively Attacks Man At His New York Home In Wild Scene

One turkey proved it's more than just a Thanksgiving dinner. A wild turkey recently attacked a New York man outside of his home. It's a wild scene thanks to its randomness. Out of all the things you expect to attack you, you wouldn't have the large feathered fowl on your list.

However, that's exactly what happened in Staten Island. Noel Colon spoke to SI Live about why the bird wanted to attack him. And no, the two didn't have a deep grudge like Peter Griffin and The Chicken from Family Guy. He explained that he was about to head to work as a utility worker when he noticed the turkey on his property.

Colon attempted to avoid the bird by jumping over an outdoor air conditioning unit. But he ended up disturbing and enraging the bird instead.

"I climbed on top of it so I can just get away from the turkey, and not disturb the turkey while it was sitting there," Colon said. It began chasing him. Cue a crazed scene where Colon ran across the yard to his SUV with a wild turkey following close behind him. It continued to chase him as he screamed at it and tried to get away.

The bird ended up chasing him around the car and eventually back inside his home. Colon just wanted to get to work on time. I have no clue if his boss bought the turkey attacked me on the way to the job excuse. It's unlikely.

Turkey Attacks Man

"I was freaked out," he told SI Live. "I was concerned with just getting to work on time." Fortunately, he was eventually able to leave without incident.