Turkey Hunter Surprised To Have His Truck And Gear Stolen While Outside Truck Stop

Turkey hunter Mark Drury hoped to catch a gobbler. But he ended up a victim to burglary and having his pickup stolen instead.

Fortunately, it was a rental. But the $10,000 worth of gear belonging to Drury and hunting buddy Wade Robinson was not. They lost out on guns, gear, and cameras after someone stole their truck outside a pit stop.

The two had rented a 2024 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup for a hunting trip. The turkey hunter then hit the woods.

"It was a brand new area. We went out and scouted and found three birds roosted," Robinson said on his podcast. "We were pretty excited to get back out there the following morning."

Turkey Hunter Surprised

Taking a break from hunting, the turkey hunter and friend decided to get breakfast at a truck stop. Unfortunately, they left the keys in the truck and learned a bad lesson. "In Southern Iowa [where we are from], there probably hasn't been a truck stolen in three decades in that county. You leave stuff unlocked," Drury said. "That's what happened in this case; We left it unlocked and the keys in it."

Three minutes later, someone stole the turkey hunter's truck and all the gear in it. Police failed to track down the people who stole the truck either.

The turkey hunter lost out on a Winchester SXP pump-action shotgun, two sets of Leupold binoculars, new iPhone, camera, decoys, ammunition, and calls.

"Whoever stole it, when they pulled over at their 'safe space,' and went through that truck, I bet they about crapped when they saw all the stuff that was in there," Drury said. "They hit the jackpot."

Undeterred from hunting, they got a new pickup truck and went and got new gear from Bass Pro. They then got their birds.

"Lock your truck," Drury advises. "Or sit and guard it with a shotgun."