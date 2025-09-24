Wife And Daughter Witnessed Attack: Major New Details In Fatal Tiger Mauling Of Animal Handler

New details have surfaced in the fatal tiger mauling of an animal handler connected to Tiger King star Joe Exotic. The big cat attacked and killed the handler while he was performing for an audience.

Reportedly, his wife and daughter were in attendance.

37-year-old Ryan Easley died after entering a cage with a tiger while at an Oklahoma animal preserve. Now, authorities are speaking out about the animal handler and his untimely death. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said via Daily Mail that the tiger attacked and bit him on the neck and shoulder.

The resulting injuries caused an almost instantaneous death. Sadly, Easley's wife Elaine and daughter Lily saw the whole thing. Park confirmed the tiger was quite large and had been under Easley's care for a while. The animal attacked him towards the end of the show.

The animal handler had prior connections to incarcerated Tiger King star Joe Exotic. After his death, Exotic mourned the animal handler in a deleted social media post.

Tiger Mauls Animal Handler

"Prayers go out to his family," Joseph Maldonado wrote. "Ryan took great care of his animals! He loved every one of those tigers and was an advocate for tigers as well as elephants."

The Growler Pines Tiger Preserve also praised Easly's work with tigers.

"Growler Pines was more than just a place of work for Ryan, it was his calling, his passion and his life's purpose. His courage, compassion and unwavering commitment to wildlife will never be forgotten," the statement continued, adding, "We ask for privacy and compassion for his family during this incredibly difficult time."

"It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the tragic loss of Ryan Easley, who lost his life in an accident involving a tiger under his care at the Growler Pines Tiger Preserve," the preserve wrote.

"...This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world. Ryan understood those risks — not out of recklessness but out of love," the Growler Pines Tiger Preserve also continued in their statement.