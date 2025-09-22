Animal Handler, Who Worked With 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic, Killed By Tiger

An animal handler, who previously worked with Tiger King star Joe Exotic before Exotic's arrest, has died. A tiger attacked and killed him.

On September 20, the big cat attacked and killed handler Ryan Easley while at the Growler Pines Tiger Preserve in Hugo. In a statement on Facebook, the wildlife refuge confirmed the deadly attack.

"It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the tragic loss of Ryan Easley, who lost his life in an accident involving a tiger under his care at the Growler Pines Tiger Preserve," the preserve wrote.

Apparently, Easley was attempting to perform a trick with the feline. But something went terribly wrong. The tiger attacked and killed the man, and he passed away from his injuries before help arrived. "...This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world. Ryan understood those risks — not out of recklessness but out of love," the Growler Pines Tiger Preserve also continued in their statement.

Connections To 'Tiger King'

Previously, Easly worked with Tiger King stars Joe Exotic and Doc Antle to acquire big cats for the two. Animal rights organization condemned Easley for his role in the animal trade.

"...For years [Easly] had hauled them around the country, forced them to perform in cruel circuses, including Shrine and Carden Circuses, and kept them trapped in cages for hours when they weren't performing," PETA claimed.

Debbie Metzler, Foundation Senior Director of Captive Wildlife, also said in a statement, "It's never safe for humans to interact directly with apex predators. And it's never a surprise when a human is attacked by a stressed big cat who has been caged, whipped, and denied everything natural and important to them."

Meanwhile, Joe Exotic mourned the loss of Easly on social media. He sent prayers to the man's family.

"Prayers go out to his family. Ryan took great care of his animals! He loved every one of those tigers and was an advocate for tigers as well as elephants," he wrote but later deleted.

The Growler Pines Tiger Preserve also praised Easly's work with tigers.

"Growler Pines was more than just a place of work for Ryan, it was his calling, his passion and his life's purpose. His courage, compassion and unwavering commitment to wildlife will never be forgotten," the statement continued, adding, "We ask for privacy and compassion for his family during this incredibly difficult time."