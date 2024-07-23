'Tiger King' Filmmaker Takes On Insane World Of Chimp Owners In New Documentary

Let's flashback to 2020, shall we? While the year was incredibly dark for many thanks to the global pandemic, Tiger King was a bright spot. It was the kind of must-see TV that entire families could sit down and watch. It captured the conversation in a way that many shows don't. Let's just say that it was the perfect show for the perfect time.

The show tried to capture lightning in the bottle twice, but let's be honest, the follow-up just wasn't as interesting. The story was told in Season 1, and Season 2 was just picking at scraps at a skeleton basically. Well, if you enjoyed that first season, then you may be interested to know that Tiger King's filmmaker has a new documentary.

Let me introduce you to the world of chimp owners. That's right, we're going from tigers to chimpanzees without missing a beat. The new HBO documentary Chimp Crazy promises just as much craziness as Tiger King did. The show explores chimp mums who see their chimpanzees more as children than pets. And you just know things are going to get bananas. The documentary is four episodes and airs in August.

The trailer introduces audiences to Tonia Haddix, the "Dolly Parton of chimps." She's a former nurse turned exotic animal broker, and the trailer sets her up to be the next Joe Exotic.