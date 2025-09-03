Tiger Attacks A Vet Through Wire Fence At A Zoo

Animals at zoos may seem domesticated, but it is important to remember they're still wild animals at heart. Take this terrifying incident of a tiger attacking a vet for instance.
The big cat attacked the woman through a wire fence at the zoo. The incident happened at the Camino Real del Tigre zoo in Mazamitla, Mexico. The tiger managed to grab the woman's jacket from behind and pulled her into the wire fence between them. The animal then tried to gouge out her neck with its fangs.
Fortunately, a zoo worker managed to save the vet by removing the tiger from the woman before it could bite her. The vet is named Alejandra Mora. The vet was unharmed and the tiger won't be punished. She believes the animal was taken back by her camouflage-patterned jacket. She also claims the tiger was just playing.
Tiger Grabs Woman
She said via Daily Mail, "First of all, thank you so much to everyone who has been concerned about my wellbeing. I'm doing fine, as is our resident Rayita. What happened yesterday was that my raincoat caught his attention and he wanted to play with it, so he grabbed me. One of our visitors tried to intervene, but we asked him not to because he was holding me a little too tightly. But fortunately, nothing went wrong."
She also added, "Our trained staff intervened, removed our tiger Rayita's paws, and we are both doing well. I am very grateful for your continued support."
Prior to the incident, the vet had been carrying out a routine inspection on the tiger. That's when the big cat grabbed her from behind.
A park spokesperson said, "Don't worry, family! Our veterinarian, Alejandra, had a little scare, but she's doing great and continues to lovingly care for our cats. At Camino Real del Tigre, we're a big family, and your safety, along with that of the animals, always comes first."