Tiger Attacks A Vet Through Wire Fence At A Zoo

Animals at zoos may seem domesticated, but it is important to remember they're still wild animals at heart. Take this terrifying incident of a tiger attacking a vet for instance.

The big cat attacked the woman through a wire fence at the zoo. The incident happened at the Camino Real del Tigre zoo in Mazamitla, Mexico. The tiger managed to grab the woman's jacket from behind and pulled her into the wire fence between them. The animal then tried to gouge out her neck with its fangs.

Fortunately, a zoo worker managed to save the vet by removing the tiger from the woman before it could bite her. The vet is named Alejandra Mora. The vet was unharmed and the tiger won't be punished. She believes the animal was taken back by her camouflage-patterned jacket. She also claims the tiger was just playing.

