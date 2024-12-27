Let's face it, all tigers are cool. However these two tigresses at a Thailand zoo take cool to an entirely new level. These two have become internet sensations overnight due to their unique coloring.

Rare Tigers Become Internet Sensations

What makes these tigers such internet sensations is that their coloring is incredibly rare. Rather than sporting the traditional orange and black stripes, these rare tigers have golden, cream-colored fur. The NY Post shares that both tigers are Bengal tigers. Not only that, but they are siblings. Ava and Luna are both female tigers and they are both 3-years-old.

The twin sisters were bred in captivity and soon became a hit online because of their incredible fur color. Not to mention they are skilled at performing tricks. A visitor of the zoo mentioned how they thought the tigers seemed "incredibly intelligent" and that they are "happy that Chiang Mai has such smart animals as a key attraction."

Why Are They Golden?

While these rare tigers are stunning to look at, people wonder why their fur color is different. Their coloring is a result of recessive genes regarding their pigmentation. Tigers that express this gene posses the pale gold fur over the stark orange fur.

Other than their fur coloring, these girls are much like any other Bengal tiger. Beautiful, intelligent, and wicked hunters. However their unique coloring has made them an internet sensation, right along another of the zoo's favored guests, Moo Deng the hippo.

Between the adorable pygmy hippo and these two stunning tigers, this Thailand zoo is becoming a very popular destination spot.