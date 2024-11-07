What Were They Thinking?: Colorado Tourists Face Federal Charges For Stealing Historic Artifacts From National Park

When visiting a National Park, I think it is common sense to treat it with respect. Try to minimize the footprint you leave behind, be kind, and oh...don't steal anything. Well apparently these Colorado tourists missed the memo. Now those Colorado tourists are facing federal charges for stealing historical artifacts from the National Park.

Colorado Tourists Caught Stealing Historical Artifacts

Two Colorado tourists decided to take a trip to Utah's Canyonlands National Park. However, they made sure that this wasn't just any ordinary visit. The NY Post reports that while the couple was there, they went "trespassing in a fenced-off historic area known as Cave Springs Cowboy Camp." The couple decided to ignore the trespassing signs and climbed right into the prohibited area.

While in that blocked off area the couple, Roxanne McKnight and Dusty Spencer, proceeded to steal multiple historical artifacts. Those artifacts included "antique nails." Trail cameras from the National Park caught the couple hopping over the fence and "handling the artifacts." In addition to stealing historical artifacts the camera also showed the pair handling various other artifacts in ways that could easily damage them.

Colorado Tourists Facing Federal Charges

After trail cameras caught the couple trespassing and stealing artifacts from the National Park there were consequences. The couple are now facing federal charges due to their actions. The NY Post shares that "both are charged with theft of government property under $1,000." As well as, "possessing archaeological resources, and walking on or entering archaeological resource."

The National Park Service is continuing to investigate the case further. Let these Colorado tourists facing federal charges be a lesson for you. When visiting a National Park focus all your energy on not stealing historical artifacts. Listen to warnings and signs, and just overall be respectful of the space.