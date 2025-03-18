5 Ways To Prepare Your Child For Their First Hunting Trip

You can't just decide to bring your kid out in the woods one day. If you want to bring your child hunting with you, there are steps that you should take beforehand to help prepare them. After all, their first hunt can be quite a life-changing moment. So if you think your youngster is ready, here are 5 ways you can prepare your child for their first hunting trip.

How To Prepare Your Child For Their First Hunting Trip

While there is no one-size-fits all method to preparing children for their first hunting trip, there are some recommended routes to take. After all, as Redmond Hunting says, "You can't just take a kid from playing in the backyard to expecting them to sit quiet in a blind or watch an animal get shot." So without further ado, here are some things you can do to help your child be properly prepared.

1. Explain The Process

Before you take them out on a hunt you want to explain the process to them from start to finish. From what time they will wake up to what it means to take an animal's life. You want to be very clear with expectations, especially in regards to safety on the trip. Additionally you want to explain all the ins and outs and what to do in this case scenarios. The more information you can provide to your child, the better.

2. Answer Any Questions And Concerns

They are kids, they are going to have questions. Especially if it is there first time. Have patience and address any of their questions or concerns. Doing so will help put their mind at ease and better prepare them for the task at hand.

3. Complete A Hunter's Education Course

While this is not mandatory, it is a good idea and one of the best ways to prepare your child for hunting. These course teach them the safest ways to hunt as well as how to properly handle a bow or gun. Additionally, it covers the many elements of nature and hunting which are imperative for all hunters to know.

4. Participate In Hunting-Related Activities

If you don't want to jump the gun, you can start them off with some hunting-related activities. Things like a scouting mission, practicing different types of calls, or even re-creating hunting scenarios can all be great ways to expose your kid to the hunting world.

5. Start Slow

It is important to remember how things felt during your first hunt. You cannot jump in headfirst and full speed ahead. Let your child ease into the process. Allow them to decide what areas they want to assist in. Additionally try and start will small game first. Rather than taking them on a deer hunt begin with a rabbit or squirrel.