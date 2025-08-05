10 Ways For You To Get Out In Nature That Don't Cost A Fortune

There have been many studies proving the benefits of getting out into the great outdoors. From lessening anxiety and depression to enhancing physical fitness and social bonding, getting outside is terrific for your health. However, many people make the mistake of assuming that getting outdoors has to be an extravagant adventure. That's simply not the case. Here are 10 ways that you can get out in nature and reap the benefits without breaking the bank.

1. Walk Around Your Neighborhood

Although parks and forests are lovely, not everyone lives close to one. That doesn't mean you can't get outside every day. In fact, studies prove that just 15 minutes a day outside can have positive impacts on your health. A great way to accomplish those 15 minutes is by taking a quick stroll around your own neighborhood. During the summer months, a pleasant stroll after dinner is a great way to get outside. During the cooler months, perhaps an early morning stroll or a stroll at your place of work during your lunch break.

2. Have A Local Picnic

Nothing is more fun than having a local picnic with friends outdoors. It doesn't have to be lavish. Grab some food from your fridge, a blanket from your closet, and head out into the sun. You can go to a park or even set up in your own yard. The exact location doesn't matter, just that you are enjoying your time outdoors with loved ones.

3. Visit A Park

Whether you want to stroll through a national park or just take your children to the playground down the road, both get you out in nature without costing a fortune. Enjoy the warm breeze as your children expel their energy. Or, soak up the sounds of nature as you stroll through the forest.

4. Catch Some Rays In Your Backyard

No one said you had to go far to get out in nature. Your own little patch of grass will do. Stick your bare feet on the ground and catch some rays for 15 minutes. The sun is one of the best sources of Vitamin D, and Vitamin D is an essential vitamin for your health.

5. Do Some Gardening

Why not stay productive while enjoying nature? Kill two birds with one stone, get your weeding done, and get some sun and fresh air. It's a win-win situation. You will feel great, and so will your garden. The Mayo Clinic shares that there are many benefits to gardening, including increased exercise, improved diet, and reduced stress levels.

6. Go Birdwatching

This is probably one of my favorite ways to get out in nature. I find it both relaxing and exciting to see the various wildlife and birds I can spot in my area. You may think there isn't much life in your neighborhood, but you'd be surprised at what you can find when you take the time to look for it.

7. Visit A Local Farmer's Market

Another great, affordable, and healthy way to get out in nature is to visit a local farmer's market. Not only are you enjoying the benefits of fresh air, but you are helping local farmers and supporting the environment. You are then supporting the great outdoors that you are trying to enjoy.

8. Enjoy A Hike

If you have a bit more time, a lovely and gentle hike is a great way to get out in nature. Enjoy the serene sights and sounds the nature trails have to offer. As well as the many physical and mental benefits of taking that stroll.

9. Get Out On The Water

Being out on the water is one of my favorite ways to enjoy the great outdoors. Personally, I love renting a kayak and enjoying the water that way. It is usually relatively cheap, ranging from $20-$50 for the day. However, that's not the only way to enjoy the water. You can swim, fish, rent a boat, and so much more. There is something so healing about being on the water, I highly recommend it.

10. Get A Dog And Visit A Dog Park

Great news, if you have a dog, they are a perfect excuse to get outside more. They even benefit from the outdoors just as much as you do. A dog park is a win-win situation because you get to soak up the sunshine and your dog gets to burn off some much-needed energy.