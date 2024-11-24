Watch: Turkey Vibing Out To Taylor Swift Is The Wildest Thing I've Seen Today And Perfect Way To Kick Off Thanksgiving

It turns out that even animals are Swifties. Take a look at this turkey named Serena, and tell me it doesn't get you into the festive Thanksgiving spirit. Instead of eating turkeys, you can jam out with them to some music. Serena is a Taylor Swift fan, and she doesn't care who knows it.

Serena the turkey lives at the Farm Sanctuary. She has a budding social life with her best friend being another turkey named Thelma. However, things almost ended quite differently. As a turkey, Serena was destined for the holiday table. She was debeaked, a painful process, and scheduled to be slaughtered. However, according to Farm Sanctuary, they rescued her before she ended up someone's dinner.

Since then, Serena has thrived on the farm. She's found hobbies and developed a fondness to Taylor Swift. Workers say that Serena's favorite song is "All Two Well." Just check out this wild video from Farm Sanctuary's Instagram.

Turkey Rocks Out Taylor Swift

They wrote, "Serena was born on a small farm, where she was subjected to animal cruelty, such as painful and traumatic debeaking. If things went as planned, Serena would've become a holiday meal. Instead, she was rescued just in time and got a second chance at Farm Sanctuary. Because one person saw Serena as someone—not something—she's learned what it's like to be loved and cared for in a way most turkeys will never know. Our care team discovered Serena loves music, especially Taylor Swift! Her favorite song is "All Too Well," and she lights up as soon as she hears the tune"

The video drew plenty of comments as people reacted to the turkey. One wrote, "Well this is the most calm Swiftie I've ever seen." Another wrote, "That turkey looks so peaceful. That's so beautiful. Thank you for saving this animal's life." Another wrote, "Her little sounds ?? the more I hear and see about turkeys the more I love them and I find them so fantastic beings."

Yet another wrote, "Is Taylor vegan? ?Or will she be eating turkeys in a couple of weeks??"

Still, another wrote, "Animals respond to music just like we do. I just can't get my cat to like Metallica." And another wrote, "Thank you so much for all you do for so many animals. All animals deserve an opportunity to be safe, loved, and thrive. Will be donating to your efforts."